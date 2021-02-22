Prime Minister Imran Khan to Visit Peshawar Today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Peshawar today in order to review and discuss strategies ahead of the Senate 2021 elections. According to the details, on his visit, Imran Khan will be going through the preparations of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Imran Khan will personally address reservations over the nominations of candidates for the Senate elections from KP. He will also have meetings with the senate candidates contesting in the elections.

Moreover, the prime minister would meet members of the PTI parliamentary group in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly. Imran Khan will also meet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman during the visit.

According to sources, a briefing to PM regarding the cricket stadium project in Kalam is also in line. The project would be completed in two years. The 120-kanal Kalam cricket stadium having a capacity to accomodate 6,000 spectators will be constructed at the cost of Rs358 million, sources said.