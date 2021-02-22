Torture marks found on Haleem Adil Sheikh’s body: sources

(Karachi) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi underwent a complete medical check-up, as reported by local media reported on Monday.

According to the details, Haleem Adil Sheikh was shifted to NIVCD after he complained about chest pains due to alleged physical torture by gang-war goons in jail.

Director Orthopaedics Jinnah Hospital AR Jamali arrived at the NICVD and completely examined the Sindh Assembly opposition leader. Undergoing the examination, torture marks were found on the shoulder, neck, hand and other parts of his body. He will now be treated at Jinnah Hospital.

Sheikh claimed that he was attacked by goons of gang war as soon he entered the jail cell.

On February 16, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was taken into custody by police on the basis of violating Election Commission of Pakistan’s orders.

Karachi police arrested Sheikh from PS-88 Malir after the PTI leader refused to leave the constituency. The ECP’s laws state that a public office holder cannot visit any constituency during the by-elections.

The Election Commission had issued orders to expel the leader from Karachi polling stations. The ECP reportedly received complaints of Adil carrying and weapons at the stations.

Later, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader to jail on judicial remand till February 25.