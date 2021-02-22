Internet sensation Dananeer reaches 1 million followers

Talk of the town, the pawri girl, Dananeer Mobeen crosses 1 million followers on her Instagram. The social media influencer rose to fame with a 10 second video that became the most viral hit on the Pakistani internet. With Bollywood celebrities joining the trend, the pawri is yet to be stopped.

Pawri girl crossing 1 million followers

In a week Dananeer’s followers jumped from 100k to 400k and today she crossed the milestone of a million followers.

The viral sensation expressed her gratitude in disbelief by posting a story on her Instagram. “This is crazy! I’m humbled beyond belief. So grateful for all the love that I have received in the past few days,” she wrote. “We’re now a family of a million beautiful people from all over the globe.”

Dananeer has made waves across the border as well with Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and Deepika Padukone joining the trend. And in the latest developments of the pawri, superstar Mahira Khan also jumped in the bandwagon and recreated her viral video.

Dananeer Joins Peshawar Zalmi

On Sunday Dananeer announced that she is now officially the part of PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi. She took it to her Instagram to break the news to her fans and posted a picture with Zalmi owner, Javed Afridi.

Federal Minister Asad Umar also recreated the video on a live tv show.