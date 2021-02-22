Uplift packages for all districts of Punjab being formulated: CM

Terming the composite development of every city of Punjab as his mission, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that development packages are being formulated for all the districts of the province.

In a statement on Sunday, Usman Buzdar said that the incumbent government is determined for the development of the districts. He said that he has visited every district of Punjab and took a prompt action to resolve the people’s problems. “I am not used to working while sitting in the office,” he added.

The chief minister said that the visit apprised him first-hand knowledge about people’s problems, besides providing him their feedback. To have knowledge about on-ground issues is utmost necessary for real development. He said that the model of governance in Punjab has been changed and officers have been directed to go to the field and solve people’s problems. “I don’t believe in one-man show,” Usman Buzdar clarified.

He said that decisions have been taken in his tenure with consultation and he believes in taking everyone along. He said he has a vigilant eye on the civic problems and needs of the people.

Separately, Buzdar said that during the last two years, the PTI government has planted more than one million trees only in Lahore whereas the same were mercilessly cut down in the last regime.

Wrong priorities of former rulers resulted in substantial increase in pollution in Punjab including Lahore. Neither these rulers took timely measures to deal with this issue. Excessive utilisation of bricks and cement has destroyed the natural beauty of the city and a new generation has been provided a polluted atmosphere instead of a clean and hygienic atmosphere.

He said that the problem of smog became serious due to poor planning of former rulers. “Our planted sapling will become fully grown trees within the next few years which will help in controlling the smog issue besides reducing pollution in the city,” he said.

He said that work for planting artificial forests (Miyawaki) on 51 points in Lahore has already been started. With this method, trees grow very fast at low cost. Inshallah, Lahore will soon become a city of gardens and flowers again, he added.