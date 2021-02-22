FBR to review strategy to combat fake invoices today

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani will chair an important meeting in Karachi today (Monday) on the issue of fake invoices and how to handle it. The meeting is set to review performance of tax offices regarding action taken against fake and flying invoices which caused huge monetary losses to the exchequer in the shape of issuance of bogus sales tax refunds. There is one-point agenda of the meeting i.e. “fake invoices – action taken so far and future strategy to combat it.” All chief commissioners of the tax office in Karachi have been asked to attend the important meeting. The sources said that the chief commissioners would make presentations on issues of fake invoices and strategy to combat the same.













