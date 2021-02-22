Swati terms railways’ role vital in development of economy

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has said that Pakistan Railways has an important role in the development of the country’s economy. Addressing a ceremony on Sunday, he said the government is committed to the development of railways. He said, “We are also determined to purge corruption from the railways.” He said railways also play an important role for promotion and development of the tourism sector. He urged the employees of Pakistan Railways to work with honesty for the development of railways. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said development of Pakistan is connected with the development of railways therefore, we should work for the development of railways. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani inaugurated a tourist safari train at a ceremony at Islamabad’s Golra Sharif railway station. The safari train will take tourists on a sightseeing trip from the Golra railway station to Attock Khurd every Sunday. Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati was also present at the inauguration ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjrani said the upper house of Parliament will extend full cooperation for the railways’ progress, which he said, is the backbone of the economy. He stressed that the PR’s development is need of the hour.













