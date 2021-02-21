Oscar Valdez flattens Miguel Berchelt, captures WBC crown

LAS VEGAS: Former featherweight champion Oscar Valdez entered the bubble in Las Vegas, the underdog. Motivated to prove the naysayers wrong, Valdez exited the new WBC junior featherweight champion by scoring an emphatic knock out over favored Miguel Berchelt in round 10 on Saturday night. The time was 2:59 seconds. The battle of the champions got off to a slow start. Respect was shown. Valdez was moving while loading up, while Berchelt was figuring out range. Valdez feinted and fired lefts. He likely banked the opening stanza. Valdez was the smaller man by far, but appeared quicker. Berchelt’s motor hadn’t kicked in yet. Valdez kept jabbing. That jab caused blood to leak from Berchelt’s nose. Berchelt landed a right in round three. Valdez snapped (29-0, 23 KOs) the defending champions head back with jabs. He also landed a left hook. Berchelt (38-2, 34 KOs) was stalking but not doing much. Valdez was boxing beautifully. Berchelt upped the ante in round four. He connected with a right but his added agression didn’t work out. A counter left hook wobbled Berchelt. Valdez opened up, sending Berchelt to the ropes-an automatic knockdown.

In round five, Valdez went right back to work. He landed another left to the head. Berchelt looked weak. Valdez connected with a hard right. Berchelt was still hurt, but hung on. He finally landed a right to the ear of Valdez. Berchelt looked fully recovered in round six. He went to the body. Valdez connected with a left. Both connected with hard punches. Valdez switched to southpaw. Berchelt marched forward. Valdez went back to jabbing in round seven. Berchelt stalked and rocked. He went to the body. He chased Valdez –– landing a right. The former featherweight champion fought back with hooks that landed. Valdez connected with a beauty of a one-two in round eight. His jab was on point again. Berchelt ran into a combination. Valdez’s movement was very effective.

Berchelt was told he was likely behind on the scorecards. Valdez continued to get off first in round nine. He clipped Berchelt with a right. A left hook followed. Valdez switched again to southpaw. A three-punch combination put Berchelt on the seat of his pants. Valdez kept his cool. He connected with solid blows. Berchelt made it to hear the bell. Valdez went back to the stick in round 10. The face of Berchelt was swollen. His legs were unsteady. Valdez landed a long right. The end appeared near. It was. Near the end of the round, as Berchelt chased after him, Valdez exploded a TNT left hook to the chin of Berchelt. The now ex-champion folded up and collapsed to the canvas. The fight was emphatically over. The time was 2:59 seconds of round 10. “There’s nothing better in life than proving people wrong.” said Valdez. “Don’t let anybody tell you can’t do anything.”