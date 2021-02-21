Dani Dyer says baby Santiago is ‘worth every sleepless night’

Dani Dyer has celebrated four weeks since the birth of her son Santiago, and said he is “worth every sleepless night.”

The TV star, 24, gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence on January 23.

She shared photos of the little boy dressed in a grey onesie decorated with rabbits, wrapped in a white towel with ears, holding a card that reads: “Today I am 4 weeks old.”

She wrote: “4 weeks ago you came into our lives.. you are worth every sleepless night you give us. “So lucky to be your mummy and daddy.”

She announced the birth on Instagram last month, sharing pictures of her and Kimmence kissing the new arrival in their room at London’s private Portland Hospital.

Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, announced the news of his name on Sorted With The Dyers, the unscripted Spotify podcast she and her dad host together.

In a pre-recorded voice note played on the latest episode of their podcast, Dani said: “I know you’re probably all wondering what we’ve called him, there’s been a lot of assumptions going on – some are actually really funny, to be fair – but his name is Santiago.

“I know a lot of people are probably thinking ‘What?’, but yeah, that is his name and I think it sounds nice on the birth certificate.”