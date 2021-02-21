Coronavirus kills 38, infects 1,329 in 24 hours: NCOC

The coronavirus claimed 38 more lives while 1,329 people tested positive for the deadly disease during the past 24 hours across the country, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday. According to the NCOC, the countrywide death toll has jumped to 12,601 while the total number of confirmed cases stands at 571,174. It said that 1,329 new infections surfaced after 41,395 samples were tested during the aforementioned period and the positivity rate stands at 3.21 percent. The number of active cases has come down to 24,446 as over 534,000 people have recuperated from the disease.

So far, Sindh has reported 255,834 cases, Punjab 167,345, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 70,886, Balochistan 18,979, Islamabad 43,402, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 9,777 and Gilgit Baltistan 4,951.

Sindh reported 386 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 256,219. According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, four more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the death toll reached 4,292. He further said that 319 patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 239,111.

Punjab’s tally for confirmed coronavirus cases reached 167,345 after it recorded 569 new cases. With 19 more deaths in a day, the provincial death toll also rose to 5,204. The province has so far recorded 154,895 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has established corona vaccination management committees across the province, a health official said on Sunday.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (Retd) Usman has stated that the committees will work under the supervision of concerned deputy commissioners. “The vaccine management committees will strictly monitor the vaccination drive,” the health secretary said.

Corona vaccine shots are being administered in the province in phases, Usman said.

The government has constituted separate high-powered committees at the provincial, district and institutions levels for the vaccine management, storage and safe administration to the target population in order to ensure effective monitoring of the entire process.

Pakistan has set up the National Immunization Management System, a two-way communication system to manage the vaccination across the country. The citizens of various age groups will be registered in the database of NADRA and vaccination schedules of different age groups will be prepared in accordance with the database.