Punjab govt rubbishes reports of inefficiency during by-elections

A Spokesperson for the Punjab Government has categorically contradicted an erroneous impression being created by some circles that the administration was not present on the occasion of by-elections, saying that it is totally baseless and contrary to the facts.

The Spokesperson said that the press release of the Chief Election Commissioner also stated that the Chief Secretary was in contact till 3am. The Spokesperson said that all the officers had been actively on duty and the Chief Secretary was personally monitoring the whole situation. The Spokesperson said that a control room was set up at the divisional level and officers had been continuously submitting the report to the authorities. The Spokesperson mentioned that the divisional and district administration had prepared a comprehensive plan, the officers were deployed under the same plan and they performed their duties diligently and honestly.