Brother of slain PTI activist recalls Daska by-poll violence

An eye-witness to the Daska by-poll firing incident and brother of a slain PTI activist on Sunday narrated the entire episode which claimed the lives of at least two people and injured many others during the polling process.

The brother of slain activist Majid said PML-N’s Javed Butt and Hamza Butt opened fire at him and his brothers and later fled in their vehicles.

“There is video evidence of Javed Butt opening fire at my brothers, which killed one of my brothers and injury to another,” he said at a press conference. PTI leaders Shibli Faraz, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others were present. Speaking alongside him, PTI leader Usman Dar, who oversaw the party’s election campaign in NA-75, said that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah wanted the repeat the episode of the Model Town massacre in Daska and reached the constituency along with his armed men on the polling day to disrupt the election process.

“The people of Daska put forward a stiff resistance against the violent acts of the PML-N,” Usman Dar said while lauding the party activists for showing courage against hooliganism.