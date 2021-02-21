NA-75 by-poll: ECP directs DRO to conduct inquiry

The Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the returning officer of Daska to conduct a complete inquiry into the mismanagement of NA-75 by-poll election results.

The ECP has received the preliminary report of the Returning Officer of Daska which suggested a full inquiry in the preliminary report. The ECP accepted the suggestion of the Returning Officer directing him to conduct a complete inquiry.

Sources said that the ECP will decide whether to release the result of the constituency after a thorough inquiry. The Commission will take a final decision after a detailed report of the Returning Officer and will review the report in a meeting on Tuesday.

The Returning Officer expressed doubts over the results of 20 polling stations in the preliminary report. He also expressed reservations over the role of police and administration in the initial report, said sources. The results of 20 polling stations arrived late as returning officers of 20 polling stations could not be contacted till 6am.