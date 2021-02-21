Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, February 22, 2021


Pakistan, S Korea to hold policy consultation to enhance ties

Pakistan and South Korea have agreed to hold bilateral policy consultation to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. The understanding was reached at a meeting between South Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choi Jong Kun and Pakistan Ambassador to South Korea, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in Seoul, according to a statement issued here. They had a broad exchange of views on relations between Pakistan and South Korea and cooperation on multilateral issues. The two sides agreed to work together to hold a bilateral policy consultation this year, thereby creating an opportunity to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

