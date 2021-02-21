Our Afghan policy

Pakistan has spent the last decade or so making it clear to the world that it does not intend to interfere in Afghan’s internal affairs. This Saturday, Foreign Minister reaffirmed not playing favourites in Afghanistan to the head of Massoud Foundation, Ahmad Wali Massoud.

If Pakistan’s willingness to reach out to diverse Afghan leaders, government representatives and Taliban delegations with the same enthusiasm in the past year does not tantamount to its neutrality on the country’s political contours, no one knows what will. Leaders from the left-right political spectrum continue to be assured by PM Khan’s administration that Pakistan will do everything possible to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan. Given both state and military’s unwavering support for an end to violence on the western front, Afghan authorities could also reciprocate by toning down their oft-levelled accusations (allowing safe havens for armed groups that operate from Pakistani soil).

A surprising change in this war rhetoric came last September when Afghan Peace Envoy Chief Abdullah Abdullah struck a markedly conciliatory tone as he talked about the need to usher in a new era of bilateral ties. A move towards a common future is something that was missing from the big picture until now. Despite Pakistan being a key player in setting up peace negotiations between the Taliban and the US in 2001, we have never received recognition for being invested in Afghanistan. Particularly pertinent has been Pakistan’s behind-the-scenes role in courting the Afghan Taliban to the reconciliation table for the landmark peace talks that began last year. This could only be possible because PM Khan had facilitated direct talks between Washington and Taliban months after assuming office: a very rare development, indeed.

Even as Pakistan faced the wrath of NATO allies for not “do(ing) more,” it remained steadfast in its advocacy of negotiations, not military action as the only way forward to Afghanistan’s turmoil. The same “Taliban Khan” who was accused of “not doing a damn thing” for US is now applauded by Washington for promotiong solutions to War in Afghanistan. While political uncertainty has tightened its grip around Afghans on one end, the never-ending economic turmoil keeps pushing the country further down. All these troubles could only end in the wake of durable stability, for which our dear neighbour needs institutions that sustain democracy.

A strong and stable Afghanistan would mean Pakistan has one less thing to worry about on its defence agenda. There are already talks of Afghan transit trade being developed to avail the full use of Gwadar port and CPEC infrastructure. Our financial assistance crossed $1 billion last June and Pakistan seems even keener in its efforts to forge economic and trade linkages across the border. This is crucial to realising its long-discussed agenda of a “peaceful neighbourhood.”

We are more than ready to lend whatever is needed to rebuild Kabul and its confidence in our policies. Let’s hope those sitting on the other side of the fence are just as open to a reliable bilateral relationship. *