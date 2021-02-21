‘Wall of Glory’ unveiled at LCCI

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Saturday paid tribute to its former office-bearers in a unique way by establishing “Wall of Glory” having their names on it. Former LCCI Presidents Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Muhammad Ali Mian, Mian Muzaffar Ali, Farooq Iftikhar, Sohail Lashari, Ijaz A. Mumtaz, Tahir Javed Malik, Almas Hyder, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, along with LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, jointly inaugurated Wall of Glory. Executive Committee Members were also present on the occasion. The Wall of Glory is featuring the great leaders of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry from 1923 till date who have delivered marvelous services to the cause of trade, industry & economy and turned the LCCI into a premier organization.













