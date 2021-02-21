Alexander Wang faces further allegations of misconduct

In January, model and graphic designer Owen Mooney said he was groped by fashion designer Alexander Wang in a New York City nightclub in 2017. And now, further allegations of misconduct have been made against the designer. This time, it is fashion stylist and activist David Casavant making claims against Wang and his company.

Casavant claimed Wang approached him in a Brooklyn nightclub in 2017 and pulled down his trousers and underwear, according to The New York Times.

In an interview with the publication, Casavant said, “I was so apparently in a vulnerable state,” adding he was drunk at the time.

The stylist claimed that Wang intended to “humiliate” him. “Even if it’s at a party late at night, I don’t think that’s normal behavior,” he was further quoted as saying.

Wang, however, has denied the allegations via a letter sent by his lawyer Eric M George to The New York Times. The letter claimed that the stylist had an “irrefutable yearslong personal animus toward Mr Wang”.

Casavant’s lawyer, however, said that he “stands by his account”, criticising Wang’s “ridiculous personal attacks”.

The allegations come after Instagram accounts @dietprada and @shitmodelmgmt began sharing multiple claims of harassment made by models against the designer.