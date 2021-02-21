University of Portsmouth graduate gets fashion brand featured at London Fashion Week

Hena Begum, a University of Portsmouth graduate was one of six to feature in the event’s Digital Designer Profile, highlighting upcoming talents for fashion designers to keep an eye on.

Hena’s brand, Modestly, creates ‘unique and experimental’ womenswear, influenced by her experience being a Bengal Muslim woman in the UK.

The collection combines feminine tailoring and a bright colour palette, with an aim to create conversation and prove that modest wear can be creative.

Hena, who graduated from the university’s fashion and textile design course, said: ‘It feels amazing to have been selected as an emerging designer by Graduate Fashion Foundation for the London Fashion Week Designer profile.

‘It means a lot to have been given this opportunity allowing me to reach a wider network of people that I would have not been able to reach.

‘I feel grateful to be able to showcase my brand and designs on such a huge platform and hope to connect to new people through this opportunity.’

She has already won the Graduate Fashion David Band Textiles Award and had her work featured in both The Telegraph and The Guardian.

The 2021 event is being held digitally, with Hena hosting a private livestream where she directed and styled her collection remotely, with further moodboarding, video calls and threaded messages.

Hena’s former course leader, Rachel Homewood, said: ‘The course team is extremely proud of Hena’s achievement and the deserved recognition of winning the Graduate Fashion Week David Band Textiles Award and also the opportunity to present her collection at London Fashion Week, in collaboration with Graduate Fashion Week.

‘Her fashion collection has been beautifully executed, exploring unique and experimental techniques using laser cutting techniques and engineered digital prints.

‘Hena has launched her brand. Modestly. after winning her award from Graduate Fashion Week and we will be closely following her success in the Industry.’