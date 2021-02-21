Salman Toor featured in Time 100 Next Most Influential People list

Pakistan-born artist Salman Toor, who has been making waves in the New York art scene, has been featured on TIME magazines coveted Next 100 list.

The list, an extension of the prestigious TIME 100 list, is said to highlight 100 emerging leaders poised to shape history and includes “doctors and scientists fighting COVID-19, advocates pushing for equality and justice, journalists standing up for truth, and artists sharing their visions of present and future.”

Taking to Instagram to express gratitude for the mention, Toor wrote, “Super excited to be included in TIME100 Next 2021 among emerging leaders who are shaping the future.”

“Toor who was born in Lahore, Pakistan, and lives in New York City, has made his career subverting the styles of old paintings by centring openly queer men of South Asian descent in an attempt to, as he says in the audio guide for The Star, ‘play with the idea’ of societal norms,” describes TIME.

Toor’s work has been garnering more attention now after his painting, titled Rooftop Party with Ghosts I, sold for a whopping $822,000 at Christie’s post-war and contemporary art sale.

He will also be hosting his first solo show at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City in April 2021.