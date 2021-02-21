Dananeer reacts to Mahira’s ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ video

Social media influencer Dananeer on Friday thanked Mahira Khan for supporting her and recreating her famous ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ video. Taking to her Instagram stories, Dananeer shared a screenshot of Mahira’s video and called the actress “Queen” in the caption. “Mahira Khan you’re a gem. Thank you for your kind words.*screams internally*,” she wrote. Numbers of Dananeer’s Instagram followers have increased exponentially after her ‘pawri ho rahi’ hai video went viral. Thousands of people in Pakistan and India including actors and sports stars recreated the video with Dananeer’s tagline.













