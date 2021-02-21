Nawazuddin Siddiqui to begin shooting for ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ after ‘Sangeen!’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a packed 2021. In 2020, he gave us two spectacular hits – Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men and with the onset of the new year, flew to London to shoot his next ‘Sangeen’. He’s now getting ready to head to Lucknow for his next Jogira Sara Ra Ra from London. Nawazuddin has an interesting line-up of shoots in place for 2021, the thriller – Sangeen has already taken off and his next is a quirky romantic comedy with Neha Sharma – Jogira Sara Ra Ra! In the next few days, Nawaz will fly down to the beautiful city of Lucknow to begin shooting for this project with Kushan Nandy. With a bunch of projects in the pipeline, Nawaz has his platter fully loaded.













