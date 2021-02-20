Haseeb achieves top position in 3rd PGF Golf Tournament

LAHORE: The 3rd PGF Jinnah Development Golf Tournament was contested over three rounds at the Royal Palm Club Golf Course by second tier golf professionals of the national circuit. At the conclusion of the event, Haseeb ur Rehman of Islamabad Golf Club emerged as the outstanding one, winning a cash prize of Rs.221,000 and surfacing as a champion of ability and calibre. Hardly known in golf arenas, he now gains a place in the Pakistan Golf Federation list of notable ones. Hasseb earned this esteemed standing through consistent golf play over three rounds, that fetched him a score of gross 72 in the first round, gross 71 in the second round and another round of gross 72 on the final day. His aggregate score for the three-day event was 215, one under par, a commendable performance indeed. From here on, he will become a significant stake holder in the national level championships and that opens for him a chance to win lucrative cash awards. Other prominent ones who won good cash prizes through participation and performance were Aadil Jehangir (Lahore Gymkhana ) who ended up second with an aggregate score of 217, two over par and Zohaib Asif (DHA Karachi ) attained third position. Aadil and Zhoaib were bracketed at the same score, but Aadil was declared second as he had a better score over the last two rounds. However, earnings wise they got cash prize of Rs.118,000 each.













