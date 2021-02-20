Aguero’s Manchester City future remains uncertain

MANCHESTER: Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has said he does not know what the future holds beyond this season. Aguero, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, will be out of contract at the end of the campaign and he has yet to pen a new deal with the Premier League club. When quizzed on the Argentine forward’s future in November City coach Pep Guardiola said: “He is a guy who deserves with the club fair talks to do what is the best for him, for the club and for everyone.” Aguero said he will take his time to decide on what the next step in his career will be. “I finish my contract at the end of the season and I don’t know what I’ll do yet,” he told Spanish YouTube show Charlando Tranquilamente. “I just want to play for the rest of the season and then we’ll see.” A combination of injuries and Covid-19 have restricted Aguero – City’s record scorer – to nine appearances in all competitions this season, with his last game on Jan. 3. Without him, City have raced away at the top of the table and recorded a record for an English top-flight team of 17 consecutive wins in all competitions.













