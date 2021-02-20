Scrutiny committee points out 150 lawyers in IHC attack

A scrutiny committee pointed out 150 lawyers in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack, the high court said in its ruling on Saturday. A three-member bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the order. Initially the court proceedings of misconduct have been launched against 21 lawyers involved in the attack, the bench said in a written order. The court has issued notices to the lawyers involved in the attack. According to the written order, court notices against the arrested lawyers involved in the violent incident should be sent to the Superintendent Adiala Jail. The bench has also directed all parties to submit their written reply to the court before the next hearing. The protesting lawyers, who were furious over the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad, on February 08, stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists. A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers had also tortured media persons to stop the coverage of the incident. The outrageous crowd had also tortured the deputy registrar of the high court after entering into his chamber by breaking the door. They also managed to enter into the IHC Chief Justice’s chamber.













