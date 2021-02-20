Stage set for NA-221 by-polls

The by-polls on NA 221 Tharparkar are being held today. According to the officials, there are 12 candidates in the race to win the by-elections but the real contest is expected between Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jilani of PPP and Nizamuddin Rahimoon of PTI. According to the political pundits eying on the electoral process in Tharparkar district, the PPP candidate despite the tough contest might easily emerge victorious. The seat fell vacant due to death of of PPP MNA Pir Noor Mohammad Shah in December 20 last year due to deadly Covid-19 pandemic

While to review arrangements for the by-elections on NA 221, the divisional commissioner Mirpukhhas Abdul Waheed Sheikh along with DIG police Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Larik met with district administration Tharparkar, officials of the election commission officials and officers of relevant departments at Darbar Hall in Mithi town. The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Tharparkar Moammad Nawaz Soho, SSP Tharparkar Sardar Hassan Niazi, district returning officer Mian Mohammad Shahid, returning officer Roshan Ali Mastoi, district election commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Mahfooz Alam and others. . Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Waheed Sheikh said that it was the responsibility of the district administration to conduct the elections in a clean, transparent and peaceful environment and in this regard it was important to review the security arrangements at the polling stations so that people can play right in a free and peaceful environment.He directed DCTharparkar Mr Soho to set up mobile teams at each taluka level to reach the polling stations as required. He directed the district health officer to ensure the provision of ambulances on the day of the polling process in which doctors; para-medical staff and medicines would be provided as well as the supply of doctors and para-medical staff and medicines in the hospitals. On the occasion, DIG Zulfiqar Ali Larik directed SSP Tharparkar to take strict security measures for the security of the polling staff, the polling equipment and to prevent any untoward incident at the polling stations.

Earlier, DC Thar Soho briefed the measures taken by the district administration regarding the by-elections in the constituency and said that the by-elections were being held in three talukas of Tharparkar including Nagarparkar, Chhachhro and Dahli. The total number of registered voters is 2 lac 81 thousand 900 of which 1 lac 57 thousand 99 are male voters while the number of female voters is 1 lac 24 thousand 801. Total 318 polling stations have been set up in which 79 male, 78 female and 161 combined polling stations with a total of 857 polling booths, 456 male and 401 female polling booths while 95 highly sensitive polling stations, 130 sensitive polling stations and 93 normal polling stations with 2350 polling staff. He said that CCTV cameras had been installed at the most sensitive polling stations to monitor the polling process and to ensure security.

On the occasion, SSP Tharparkar Sardar Hassan Niazi said that 1912 police personnel would be on duty at the polling station to ensure a peaceful environment 8 personnel at highly sensitive polling station and 6 at the sensitive polling station and 4 personnel at the normal polling station would be deployed furthermore rangers personnel will also be on duty at the polling station and a contingency plan has been drawn up to deal with any untoward incident.