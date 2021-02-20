Haleem, others jailed on remand for obstructing drive against encroachments

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday sent Haleem Adil Sheikh and his aides to jail on judicial remand in a case related to a scuffle with officials during an anti-encroachment drive against illegal farmhouses.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) Malir heard the case against senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, and his aides for clashing with police and officials during an anti-encroachment drive to demolish illegal farmhouses in Karachi. The accused persons were produced before the court.

During the hearing, Sheikh’s lawyer told the court that it was the Sindh government’s cleverness that the terrorism sections were imposed in the case despite having two-day remand.

The ATC questioned the investigation officer for providing reasons to produce the accused in the hearing. The investigation officer responded that the police want to interrogate the accused persons. He added that two police officials, Iqbal and Rafi, were injured after being tortured by a group of men with batons and stones.

The lawyer representing Haleem Adil Sheikh argued that the cases against his client are bailable. The political workers arrested by the police have told their professions to the ATC judge which include mechanics, drivers and labourers.

Amid the demolition drive of farmhouses in Malir on February 6, the politician had termed it political revenge being taken by the Sindh chief minister over the orders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after he assumed charge as the opposition leader.

The investigation officer sought remand of the politician and all of his aides. Later, the court approved the investigation officer’s request and sent Sheikh and other accused to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier on February 12, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had restrained the civic authorities from razing Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh’s farmhouses in Karachi’s Malir area, besides issuing notices to the chief secretary and other respondents on a petition moved by the PTI leader.

After a preliminary hearing, the SHC bench had granted a stay order against further demolition of his farmhouses and sought comments from the authorities concerned in this regard. The hearing was adjourned until February 23.