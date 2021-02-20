BNU observes 15th Convocation

Beaconhouse National University observed its Fifteenth Convocation on Saturday, 20th February at Tarogil Campus, Raiwind Road, Lahore. The ceremony was held in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols and in line with social distancing guidelines.

Honorable member of the Board of Governors, Mr. Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri presided the ceremony as the Chief Guest and conferred degrees upon the graduating students. Vice Chancellor BNU, Mr. Shahid Hafiz Kardar and member of the Board of Governors, Mr. Kasim Mahmud Kasuri graced the ceremony. Also present were the Deans and members of faculty.

The Vice Chancellor presented the annual report of the university followed by the ceremonial valedictory speech by Syed Hafiz Ghulam Mohi Ud Din, graduating student from the School of Mass Communication with CGPA of 4.00 in the MS-TFT program.

Mr. Kasuri also awarded 16 gold medals (with girls clinching 12 of them) to graduates who achieved top positions in their respective programs.

A total of 373 graduates were awarded degrees at the ceremony of which 275 were from the undergraduate degree programs, 9 in the MA programs, 87 in MS/M/Phil programs and two received doctorate degrees (one each in Psychology and Mass Communication).

As for the relevant academic units of the university, 91 graduates were from Mariam Dawood School of Visual Arts & Design (SVAD), 34 from Razia Hassan School of Architecture (SA), 23 from Seeta Majeed School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SLASS), 48 and 77 from Departments of Theatre Film & TV and Journalism respectively of the School of Media & Mass Communication (SMC), 33 from the School of Computer and IT (SCIT), 13 from the School of Business (SB), 24 from the School of Education (SE) and 30 from the Institute of Psychology (IP).

The graduating class of 2020 was graciously congratulated by the respected Chief Guest who wished them a prosperous future and also commended the students who secured gold medals for their outstanding performances.