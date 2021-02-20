No oxygen arrangements at Chandka hospital

The medical superintendent of the Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Larkana, Dr Syed Ershad Hussain Kazmi, has demanded the installation of an Oxygen Generation Plant or 10 ton Oxygen Reservoir for CMCH on emergency basis which will reduce annual expenditure of oxygen by 50%. He has said this in several letters sent to Sindh Health Department Secretary which still remain unreplied.

In his last letter sent in mid June, 2020, Dr Kazmi said that “serious patients of COVID-19 are being treated at CMCH and consumption of oxygen is very high and it is very difficult to get oxygen in time for emergency cases. He said CMCH is a 1700 bedded Teaching Hospital where oxygen is used in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Surgical ICU, COVID-19 ICU, HDU, Paeds, NICU, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Isolation Ward, Operation Theaters & Emergency Department”.

He said “CMCH received Rs13,692,000 for procurement of oxygen during financial year 2019-20 and since then we have added about 200 beds in various COVID19 facilities. He said the Central Oxygen System has been installed at CMCH at 200 points and oxygen consumption has also increased manifold. He said if a central oxygen plant is installed the production would be unlimited and can also be available round the clock. If that’s not possible due to any reason, he added, a 10 ton oxygen reservoir which costs about 15 million rupees is another option. He requested the Health Secretary to provide an oxygen generation plant or oxygen reservoir at CMCH urgently”.

Despite passage of over eight long months no response has been received which shows how those who are at the helm of affairs treat their subordinates’ correspondence. Those who want to work for improving the healthcare system in the province are getting no response from their bosses until an emergency situation occurs which is very unfortunate and should be properly addressed forthwith.

Dr. Kazmi told this Scribe on Saturday that almost 50% saving of taxpayer’s hard earned money will be achieved if an oxygen plant is allowed to be installed at CMCH minus operational costs.