The three-week long Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise “ATATURK-XI 2021” concluded on Saturday at Terbela. The troops from Turkish Special forces and Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the exercise, said a statement of the Armed Forces media wing. The three week long exercise focused on Counter Terrorism operations including Cordon and Search techniques, Built-up Area clearance drills with Combat Aviation support, Hostage Rescue.