Six-year old girl raped in Kasur; suspect arrested

A six-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped in Phool Nagar, a city located in Kasur district on Saturday. According to details, the suspect using a trick took the minor girl to nearby fields, where he raped her and fled the scene. Later, the family members of the girl caught the rapist after being informed by the victim about the incident. The furious family members tried to beat the rapist, but the police reached the spot. Initially, the family members refused to hand over the alleged rapist to them, but later they agreed to give him into police custody. The minor girl underwent a medical checkup. In December last, President Arif Alvi had promulgated the anti-rape ordinance 2020 which aims to give strict punishments to sex offenders. As per the ordinance, special courts would be constituted for speedy trial of the rape cases across the country. The courts would be bound to wind up the sexual abuse cases within four months. The identity of the rape victim would be kept secret as per the ordinance.













