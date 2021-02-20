Snake in the cell (literally)

Not too long ago, MQM’s political adversaries feared the death angel could come knocking their way any day. Rightly so, considering the long, long list of human rights abuses, especially when it came to those who dared defy Altaf Bhai. A rather peculiar chain of events that cascaded in Karachi Jail on Friday might have brought a shudder of deja vu for many. Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, has accused the PPP leaders, Murad Ali Shah and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, of leaving a deadly snake in his cell in a deliberate murder attempt. Equally disturbing were the allegations that their supporters had opened fire on his vehicle on the day of polling in Malir.

Such serious charges cannot be made light of by the PPP leadership. Its past negligence–some may say, criminal–of the investigation into the murder of none other than the then prime minister’s brother at the hands of Karachi Police remains an infamous mark on its record. If not to avoid an unforeseen political catastrophe, these charges should be thoroughly investigated to not let those sitting at Sindh’s helm become notorious for hatching political conspiracies. This is particularly pertinent in light of the troubling relationship the PPP-led provincial government has with Islamabad. Shaikh’s compatriots in Sindh have even cried that the cases filed against him were a part of the ruling party’s exaction of political revenge. The inclusion of anti-terrorism clauses in his charge sheet further strengthens their claims that the Sindh government is using state machinery to carry out its political designs. Both Shah and Zardari should be wise enough to clear their names of such nefarious affiliations. Negating Zardari Sr’s much-touted claim-to-fame of no political arrests during his presidency, the Sindh administration is doing exactly what they have always cried foul of: political victimisation. Pursing political agendas by twisting the law and (mis)using public resources does not befit a party said to be founded to secure people’s rights.

Ergo, a right step in this direction would be to ensure maximum security in the PTI leader’s cell and during his court appearances. Facilitating his case proceedings and green-lighting contact with family members and party leadership could also help subside political connotations.

Jailing political opponents, threatening them or endangering their lives is what leaders of dictatorial states take pride in doing. Simply put, such dangerous lines–even in insinuations–are never crossed in democracies. The 90’s battle of desperation between PML-N and the PPP, where whoever sat behind the wheels left no stone (legal or otherwise) unturned to crush the other, is, thankfully, behind us. And it better remain in the pages of history.

Let’s just hope the Sindh government wakes up to the intensity of declarations made against them. Failing to defend its case would pave the way for Putianian anti-opponent antics crossing our shores. That too, very soon. *