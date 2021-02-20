Police issues instructions for spectators of PSL

KARACHI: Sindh Police on Saturday issued instructions for spectators visiting the match venue of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to a news release, any firearms, toy guns, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, any sharp edge materials like knives and metal/wooden clubs would not be allowed inside the venue.

Eatables, drinks, glass/plastic bottles/cans are strictly forbidden inside the venue.

No flag except for the national flag of Pakistan or HBL PSL is allowed inside the venue.

Any banner/poster/placard displaying discrimination or obscene remarks on the grounds of race, religion or ethnicity are strictly forbidden.

Laser pointer, laptop or any other such material is not allowed inside the venue.

The spectators are not allowed to throw any objects on the ground and on the performers and fellow spectators.

Any other items considered dangerous to the event will not be allowed inside the venue.

The ticket is owned & issued by the Organizer who reserves the right to cancel/revoke the same at its sole discretion at any time without assigning any reason. Each ticket holder shall carry his valid original CNIC/Passport Form B (for below 18 years of age group) for entry in the venue of the purchaser of the ticket.

The ticket is sold subject to the Organizer’s unconditional authority and right to alter the announced schedule of any event, at any time at the sole discretion of the Organizer, or as a result of force majeure.

Every ticket holder, must be in possession of a valid ticket which shall be produced when demanded, to gain entry at the venue, or any other time.

Notwithstanding the above, in case the ticket is found to be resold or transferred for profit or commercial gain by anyone other than the Organizer or any of their authorized agents, the ticket will become void and the holder may be refused entry or removed from the venue. Organizer reserves the right to take any and/or all corrective, legal or remedial measures as deemed appropriate.

No entry shall be allowed if the Security Feature/ barcode/QR Code on the ticket is found tampered with or the ticket appears to be defaced/damaged/mutilated.

Any decision taken by the Organizer in respect of the ticket including entry of the ticket holder shall be deemed final and binding.

The organizer reserves the right to refuse entry and to remove the ticket holder after entry, if found involved in violent and/or objectionable activity; such refusal or removal, may include use of force.

The relevant Refund Policy can be found at the official PSL website: www.psl-t20.com & www.pcb.com.pk.

CNG vehicles are not permitted within the venue or designated parking areas.

Any children over the age of 4 require a valid ticket. For avoidance of doubt anyone requiring a seat will require a valid ticket.

Organizer holds the right to deny entry, confiscate marketing or promotional material or/and cancel the tickets without refund.

No one will be allowed to enter without wearing a face mask.

Purchase of tickets is ONLY from BOOKME.PK and its partners