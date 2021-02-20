Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, February 20, 2021


Peshawar Zalmi releases new anthem for PSL 6 featuring Esra Bilgic

Web Desk

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi released their highly anticipated anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) across their social media platforms.

Featuring Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic aka Haleema Sultan, famous actresses Mahira Khan and Hania Amir and actor Ali Rehman the anthem has won the hearts of fans shortly after it was released on YouTube.

Here are Peshawar Zalmi Anthem PSL 6 Lyrics.

We   Feel   The   Fight
Like   Sirens   In   Our   Brains
So   Inhumane

Rise   Up   Tonight
March   Like   We   Own   The   Game
It’s   Our   Domain

Now   You’re   Feeling   This   Fire
Can   You   Feel   It   Get   Higher
Can   You   Let   It   Inspire

Go

Give   It   Up   For   The   Kingdom
Give   It   Up   Then   We   Give   It   Right   Back
Give  It   Up   When   We   Bring   Them   Down

And   Now   We’re   Running   Up,   Running   Up
Give   It   Up   For   The   Kingdom

And   Now   We’re   Running   Up,   Running   Up
Whatever   Stands   In   Front   Of   You
Does   Not   Know   How   Capable   You   Are

Go

Give   It   Up   For   The   Kingdom
Give   It   Up   Then   We   Give   It   Right   Back
Give   It   Up   When   We   Bring   Them   Down

And   Now   We’re   Running   Up,   Running   Up
Give   It   Up   For   The   Kingdom

And   Now   We’re   Running   Up,   Running   Up
Whatever   Stands   In   Front   Of   You
Does   Not   Know   How   Capable   You   Are

One might argue that Ali Zafar’s Seeti Bajaygi was a great song. It had all the filmi elements of drama and dhoom to cook up a family-friendly entertainment representing Pakistan.

 

Submit a Comment