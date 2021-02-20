Peshawar Zalmi releases new anthem for PSL 6 featuring Esra Bilgic

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi released their highly anticipated anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) across their social media platforms.

Featuring Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic aka Haleema Sultan, famous actresses Mahira Khan and Hania Amir and actor Ali Rehman the anthem has won the hearts of fans shortly after it was released on YouTube.

Here are Peshawar Zalmi Anthem PSL 6 Lyrics.

We Feel The Fight

Like Sirens In Our Brains

So Inhumane

Rise Up Tonight

March Like We Own The Game

It’s Our Domain

Now You’re Feeling This Fire

Can You Feel It Get Higher

Can You Let It Inspire

Go

Give It Up For The Kingdom

Give It Up Then We Give It Right Back

Give It Up When We Bring Them Down

And Now We’re Running Up, Running Up

Give It Up For The Kingdom

And Now We’re Running Up, Running Up

Whatever Stands In Front Of You

Does Not Know How Capable You Are

Go

Give It Up For The Kingdom

Give It Up Then We Give It Right Back

Give It Up When We Bring Them Down

And Now We’re Running Up, Running Up

Give It Up For The Kingdom

And Now We’re Running Up, Running Up

Whatever Stands In Front Of You

Does Not Know How Capable You Are

