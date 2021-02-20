Peshawar Zalmi releases new anthem for PSL 6 featuring Esra Bilgic

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi released their highly anticipated anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) across their social media platforms. Featuring Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic aka Haleema Sultan, famous actresses Mahira Khan and Hania Amir and actor Ali Rehman the anthem has won the hearts of fans shortly after it was released on YouTube. Here are Peshawar Zalmi Anthem PSL 6 Lyrics. We Feel The Fight Like Sirens In Our Brains So Inhumane Rise Up Tonight March Like We Own The Game It’s Our Domain Now You’re Feeling This Fire Can You Feel It Get Higher Can You Let It Inspire Go Give It Up For The Kingdom Give It Up Then We Give It Right Back Give It Up When We Bring Them Down And Now We’re Running Up, Running Up Give It Up For The Kingdom And Now We’re Running Up, Running Up Whatever Stands In Front Of You Does Not Know How Capable You Are Go Give It Up For The Kingdom Give It Up Then We Give It Right Back Give It Up When We Bring Them Down And Now We’re Running Up, Running Up Give It Up For The Kingdom And Now We’re Running Up, Running Up Whatever Stands In Front Of You Does Not Know How Capable You Are One might argue that Ali Zafar’s Seeti Bajaygi was a great song. It had all the filmi elements of drama and dhoom to cook up a family-friendly entertainment representing Pakistan.