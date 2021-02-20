Government approves construction proposal for Rawalpindi Ring Road

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has approved a construction proposal for Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

Concern authorities has been directed to start preparation to call Invitation for Bid which shall be advertised soon.

The chief minister said that the provincial government will provide all possible support and facilities for completion of Ring Road project.

The 65.8km ring road will start from Radio Pakistan Rawat N-5 and terminate at Sangjani N-5. Construction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), including industrial, educational, recreational, medical health, residential and aerotropolis etc is a key component of the RRR.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project will also facilitate the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route as it will be linked with Hakla-DI Khan (M14) Interchange.

The long-awaited Rawalpindi Ring Road Project, a scheme that is the harbinger of a new era of development and prosperity in the region, is going to be launched soon.