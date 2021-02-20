Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari meets with families of missing persons

On instructions from the PM Human Rights Minister, Dr Shireen Mazari,met with the Missing persons dharna families this afternoon. She conveyed the PM’s message: One: that they end their dharna; Two, that he would meet a three member representative committee from amongst them in March and Dr mazari would arrange this meeting.

Three, that they would hand over the list of their missing persons to Dr Mazari so that their status could be ascertained and conveyed to the PM before the meeting with the families representatives.

The families requested that priority be given to the Missing persons of the 13 families present at the dharna and Dr Mazari noted the request.