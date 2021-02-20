Pakistan gets rights to host Asia Cup 2022, World Cup 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has bagged the rights to host two major international kabbadi events in the next three three years, a spokesman for the Pakistan Kabbadi Federation (PKF) said on Friday. “We’ve been granted the rights to host Asia Kabaddi Cup in Feb 2022 and the Kabaddi World Cup in Oct 2024,” added the spokesman. Pakistan won the circle-style Kabaddi World Cup for the first time in February 2020 by outwitting India in the final in Lahore. “This is a big news for kabbadi fans in Pakistan. The hosting of the mega events will go a long way in promoting the traditional sport in the country and presenting the sof t image,” he added.

According to the PKF official, Pakistan had become a powerhouse of kabaddi in the world and that was evident from the fact that its bid to host World Cup and Asia Cup had been successful. He also announced to hold a series of other national and international events during this year. “Besides holding circle style, beach style and Asian style national championships, we will hold a three-match series between Pakistan and India near Kartarpur Corridor as well as Nankana Sahib International event.” He said PKF President Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was making all-out efforts to make these events a real success. “It was also due to his efforts that last year we hosted the World Cup for the first time in country’s history.” He said the federation was thankful to the Government, Pakistan Sports Board, and Pakistan Olympic Association for extending all sort of cooperation for kabbadis promotion.