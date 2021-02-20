Kse-100: Stocks gain 84 points in a volatile session

Bulls attempted to regain the territory it lost to Bears in the previous session at Pakistan stock exchange, as benchmark index kse-100 gain 84.91 points, following a volatile session to close at 46, 227.65 index level .

On Friday, the index witnessed another choppy session, which opened in the green zone, but witnessed continuous selling pressure in line with the previous couple of sessions. Selling pressure was primarily observed in banks, cement and steel sectors. But, fresh buying spree in the technology sector maintained an uptrend, with TRG Pakistan hitting upper circuit upon announcement of its board meeting. Investors were primarily excited about better than expected financial results of IBEX, in which TRG has its share-holding.

IBEX Limited (“ibex”), a leading global provider of outsourced CX solutions, today announced financial results for three and six months ended December 31, 2020. Company’s revenues increased to an all-time high of $117.2 million, as its organic growth continues to outpace the industry.

During the session, the index touched its intraday high at 46,378.35 after gaining 235.61 points.

During the session the volume table was led by Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited, Worldcall Telecom Limited and Hum Network Limited. The scrips exchanged 89.84 million, 62.28 million and 60.25 million shares, respectively.

The volume at Kse-100 clocked in at 312 million shares, while the all-share volume stood at 694 million shares.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited foreign investors remained net sellers of worth $2.8 million worth of equities. Among local investors, Individuals led the selling chart, and offloaded $3.35 million worth of equities. Meanwhile, Companies and brokers raked in $2.95 million and $1.198 million worth of equities.

Sectors that lifted the index were technology & Communication with 112 points, Automobile Assembler with 37 points, Refinery with 11 points, Insurance with 6 points and Automobile Parts & Accessories with 6 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index was by TRG Pakistan which contributed 98 points followed by Millat Tractors Limited with 47 points, Systems Limited with 14 points, Bank of Pakistan with 11 points and Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited with 11 points.

However, sectors that continued to weigh down the index were Cement with 32 points, Pharmaceuticals with 15 points, Power Generation & Distribution with 15 points, Textile Composite with 13 points and Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 11 points. Among the scrips, the most points taken off the index was by Habib Bank Limited which stripped the index of 18 points followed by Fauji Cement Company Limited with 14 points, Lucky Cement Limited with 12 points, Kot Addu Power Company Limited with 11 points and Pakistan Oilfields Limited with 11 points.