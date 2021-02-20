UK HC says Gwadar will be a key economic hub for Pakistan

British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner CMG Friday said Gwadar will be a key economic hub for Pakistan. The High Commissioner presided over the coin toss for a celebrity cricket match – the Gwadar Dolphins led by the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Zulfi Bukari, versus the Showbiz Sharks led by Wasim Khan, CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board. The match was dedicated to Pakistan climbing hero Ali Sadpara.

The High Commissioner saw the long-term potential of Gwadar to be a leisure and business centre for Pakistan, as well as how it could be a key hub to connect Balochistan with the rest of Pakistan, as well as neighbouring countries. During his visit the High Commissioner underlined that any inward investment must be environmentally friendly and should benefit the local community.