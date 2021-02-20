PSDF to launch digital verification and validation system

The Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has launched Digital Verification and Validation (DVV) system deployed by Jazz to offer an end-to-end digitalized attendance system and a comprehensive stipend disbursement solution. This collaboration is an initiative of Jazz Business, which has the largest and most comprehensive portfolio of B2B ICT services and is currently serving 95 of the top 100 PSX listed companies. In the approval phase with NADRA for biometric integration, the project will benefit over 100,000 PSDF’s students across Punjab. The DVV system will digitize students’ data by collecting, biometrically verifying, and validating it against NADRA’s database. It will also help integrate trainee profiles into PSDF’s management information system, validate student attendances, and monitor the distribution of training learning resources. Using portable biometric devices, the system will ensure reduced staff-hours, quicker turnaround times, and the elimination of fake and ghost trainees.













