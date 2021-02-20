Overcoming the debt trap

The finance ministry should follow the government’s claim of paying back about $20 billion in debt over the last two and a half years with a complete breakdown of the figures to blunt the opposition’s counter-claim that it is misreading, if not misrepresenting, its own official data. It was, after all, just last December when Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said that the government had paid back $10.4 billion on account of debt servicing. And since in that time it has had to incur a Chinese loan to pay back a Saudi loan and only just succeeded in getting the IMF bailout program back on track, which speaks of pressure on the Balance of Payments (BoP) position, it’s not immediately clear how to account for the remainder of the amount paid back in such a short time.

The minister was in fact responding to a report of the ministry of economic affairs, the Annual Report on Foreign Economic Assistance FY19-20, which found that the country received $6.5 billion from multilateral and bilateral development partners in that year compared to the previous fiscal, showing a 59 percent growth. So it’s easy to see why it’s not so hard for the opposition to find contradictions in the government’s line of argument. There’s also the simple and rather blatant fact that outstanding debt has risen from about Rs25 trillion to Rs36 trillion in just over two years that have seen no real growth in tax revenue collection and a rollback on development funding; the latter largely in compliance with IMF requirements for the $6 billion bailout loan.

Still, the fact that large chunks are being paid back – even if the final amount remains to be agreed upon – reflects at least the political willingness to address the debt trap. The present situation, where the country is forced to borrow more just to pay back interest on maturing debt, is simply unsustainable. The government should quickly explain, to the satisfaction of everybody especially the opposition, just how it has accomplished the very impressive task of shifting focus on repatriation of debt in such trying times. And it must make sure that this trend gains momentum. *