President for improving trade ties with Vietnam

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for improving economic and trade relations with Vietnam. The President said this while talking to Ambassador-designate to Vietnam Samina Mehtab on Friday.

The President said there are vast opportunities for Vietnamese businessmen for investment in Pakistan. He emphasised the need for more political and cultural exchanges between the two countries. The President said that promotion of cooperation between Pakistan and Vietnam in different fields will further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

He said that Pakistan highly values its ties with Vietnam in all spheres of bilateral and multilateral interactions. He asked the ambassador-designate to work for promoting trade and commercial relations with Vietnam as Pakistan offers immense investment opportunities and Vietnamese business community needed to benefit from the country’s investment-friendly environment. The President asked the Ambassador to also work for promoting the prestige and image of the country as well as highlight the tourism potential of Pakistan which is a good destination for the Vietnamese tourists with Buddhist Gandhara civilization.

He underscored the importance of bilateral political and cultural exchanges at the highest level and asked the ambassador to explore the possibilities of such exchanges which greatly help in further strengthening bilateral cooperation.