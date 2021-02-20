Pakistan reiterates support to global fight against Covid

Pakistan participated in the virtual Workshop on “Covid-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward” held for SAARC member states, Mauritius, and Seychelles. In line with its policy of enhanced regional and international cooperation in dealing with the Pandemic, Pakistan was represented by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and the Health Secretary Aamir Ashraf Khwaja. Pakistan had earlier hosted the SAARC Health Ministers’ Video Conference on 23 April 2020 to devise a regional response for combating the Pandemic. Dr Faisal shared with the participants the steps taken by Pakistan in successfully controlling the Covid-19 pandemic. He highlighted the ‘whole of the government’ approach taken by Pakistan and its success in saving lives and livelihoods of the people. He apprised the participants on the Pakistan’s successful implementation of Smart Lockdowns and the Test, Trace and Quarantine approach which have been recognized globally. The participants were also informed about Pakistan’s successful launch of anti-Covid vaccination drive. The SAPM reiterated Pakistan’s willingness of sharing its best practices with regional countries and Pakistan’s commitment towards regional coordination and cooperation towards meetings transnational challenges.













