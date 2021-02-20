KP to introduce app to prevent harassment in varsities: Bangash

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to introduce a mobile app to prevent harassment in universities, while paper checking procedure will also be changed.

Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash stated this in an interview with Pakhtunkhwa Radio Swat on Friday.

“We are introducing mobile apps to protect students from exploitation and harassment and to improve the environment, and are also changing the procedure of paper checking”, said Bangash.

He said that the establishment of universities is essential in view of the growing trend of higher education among the youth, but universities need to strengthen their internal systems and should be self-sustaining. He added that Engineering University in Swat will set an example under the self-sustaining vision of the chief minister.

The university has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an American University to provide an international standard learning environment at the university, which will provide technical assistance to the university and enable students from both universities to participate in each other’s academic activities, added the special assistant. He further said that evening classes have been launched in colleges and the number of such colleges will increase from 9 to 24 next year.

Responding to a question, Bangash said that along with the promotion of tourism in Swat, steps are being taken to protect the natural beauty of the valley from all kinds of challenges. The Swat River is the identity of the valley and indiscriminate action has been taken against illegal mining and encroachments to preserve its natural structure. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has issued strict orders in this regard and said that no concessions should be made.