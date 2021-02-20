PBC felicitates Zafar, Tarar on becoming senators-elect unopposed

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Friday congratulated Barrister Ali Zafer and Azim Nazir Tarar on being senators-elect unopposed on technocrat seats from Punjab. Vice chairman Khush Dil Khan and chairman executive committee of of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Muhammad Faheem Wali said in a statement, “Heartiest congratulations to member of the Council Azam Nazeer Tarar and to former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Syed Ali Zafar on being elected unopposed as senators on technocrat seats from Punjab”. They said that both the senators-elect are people of quality and class, adding , “Their induction is well deserved being iconic figures in the legal profession and highly respected in the fraternity. Their knowledge, grasp and acumen in their respective fields is matchless which will definitely add grandeur to the apex House.”













