EBM celebrates cricket in Gwadar with Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup

In one of the most scenic stadiums of the world, Gwadar Cricket Ground, EBM in partnership with Aaj Entertainment hosted Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup, a vibrant event with a 20 over celebrity exhibition match between Showbiz Sharks Vs Gwadar Dolphins. The idea of this celebrity match was conceived by Mr. Fakhr-e-Alam, the very popular singer, songwriter and TV host who was inspired by the sheer beauty of the venue, the Gwadar Cricket Ground.

EBM – Makers of Peek Freans, are a pioneer in the industry since its inception. They have over the years cemented their position of being a market leader by taking steps to continuously raise the bar. With this Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup, EBM wants to exhibit the future of Pakistan that is Gwadar.

Showbiz Sharks captained by Waseem Khan have emerged as champions of the Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup after defeating Gwadar Dolphins who were led by Zulfikar (Zulfi) Bukhari with a margin of 12 runs at the Gwadar Cricket Ground. The two teams had some prominent names of the industry with Sowbiz Sharks led by Waseem Khan CEO PCB, Fakhr Alam, Faysal Qureishi, Ali Zafar, Saleem Sheikh, Aijaz Aslam, Shezad Roy, Sami Khan, Kamran Jeelani, Salman Saeed, Ali Safina and Noman Habib while Gwadar Dolphins featured dignitaries including Zulfi Bukhari, Ali Zaidi along with Maj General Aamer Najam GOC 44 Infantry Division at Gwadar.