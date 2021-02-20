Russia lauds Pakistan role in Afghan peace process

Russia has appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan peace process, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

According to the ISPR, Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, particularly developments in Afghan peace process, were discussed during the meeting. Both sides reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral relationship.

The Chief of Army Staff said that peace in both countries is in the greater interest of the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan peace and expressed that Pakistan-Russia relations will continue to prosper manifolds.

The visit of Ambassador Kabulov is part of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach in support of the Afghan peace process. The development comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his conviction that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Ahmad Wali Massoud, Head of Massoud Foundation, Afghanistan, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

Pakistan has a key role in brokering and facilitating the peace process, and has been emphasising that there is no military solution to the lingering war in Afghanistan.