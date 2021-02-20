Ambassador of Qatar calls on Chairman NAB

H.E. Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani, The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic Pakistan called on Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at NAB Headquarters here today and discussed possibility of execution of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Qatar and Pakistan. It was agreed that the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) be made available to H.E. Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani, The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic Pakistan through proper channel for necessary action. It was also assured by H.E. Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani, The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic Pakistan that every possible help will be rendered to Pakistan Anti Corruption Academy (PACA). It was further assured that the facility of training of NAB Officers/Officials will be considered in the main institutions of Qatar i.e: Rule of Law and Anti Corruption Center, Qatar.

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, National Accountability Bureau appreciated the efforts being made by H.E. Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani, The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic Pakistan to make the ties more stronger between Qatar and Pakistan.

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, National Accountability Bureau Chairman NAB apprised H.E. Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani, The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic Pakistan about NAB’s National Anti Corruption Strategy in order to eradicate corruption from Pakistan and remarkable efforts to nab the corrupt elements and to recover looted money and deposit it in national exchequer as per law.

NAB during the present management of NAB has recovered Rs. 487 billion from 2018 to 2020 which is a remarkable achievement as compared to other anti corruption organizations with an overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent. NAB is the focal organization of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan has ratified and is signatory of UNCAC. NAB is the chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum.

This was the recognition of NAB’s excellent work as NAB is considered as a role model among SAARC countries. NAB’s anti corruption efforts have been acknowledged by the World Economic Forum, Transparency International Pakistan, Global Peace Canada, Mishal Pakistan and PILDAT. As per Gillani and Gallup survey, 59 percent people have shown trust upon NAB which gives NAB encouragement.

H.E. Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman Al-Thani, The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic Pakistan lauded NAB’s excellent performance under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in order to make Pakistan corruption free considering it as our national duty through concerted efforts to eradicate corruption from Pakistan.