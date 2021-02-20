Great Pashto poet remembered on death anniversary

The 27th death anniversary of great Pashto poet and Baba-e-Ghazal Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari was observed here in Landi Kotal on Thursday.

A literary gathering was organized under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhto Adabi Jirga with the support of the Department of Culture of Khyber Pakthunkhwa at Hamza Baba Complex that was attended by a large number of poets, literary figures, and lovers of Hamaz Baba from across the KP and Afghanistan. They paid rich tribute to the Pashto poet and highlighted different aspects of his life.

Abdusamad Bacha Jan presided over the gathering and Dr Salman Taseer and Dr Masud were the chief guests while Member Provincial Assembly Sahfiq Sher Afridi was also present.

Chief of Khyber Pakhto Adabi Jirga Prof Dr Tawab Shah Masroor welcomed the guests and thanked them for their valuable participation in the literary moot.

Speakers shed light on the various aspect of the life of the Bab-e-Ghazal and acknowledged the great services of Hamza Baba, had rendered for the uplift of the Pashto language.

In Mushaira, poets Kohat Khan Zakir, Khayal Shah, Taqdeer Malang, Niamatullah Aseer, Abid Samar, Dr Kaleem, Khanemullah Mazoor, Iqbal Khyberwal, Naseem Shelmani, Jamaluddin Jamal and Haris Khan Haris paid tribute to the great poet.

Security arrangements were made by the local police officials that made possible attendance of hundreds of people in the function. Hamza Baba who is recognized as a pioneer of Pashto modern ghazal passed away on 18 February 19, 1994.