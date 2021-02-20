NEPRA chief for steps to avoid cyber-attack on power installations

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has stressed the need for necessary steps to avoid any cyber-attack on industrial installations of the power sector in the country.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi said this addressing a cyber-security webinar on Friday. He noted various power installations in Pakistan have been victims of cyber-attacks. He said the distribution sector also suffers sporadic targeting of such invasions. Farooqi warned that with repeated cyber-attacks, power generation and power distribution can be dented.

In the webinar where foreign experts also contributed their bits on how to overcome cyber challenges, the power regulatory head said this is a curse which expands the world over and thus a collective strategy is required to thump it.