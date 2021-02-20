Man injured in  acid attack

A man sustained burn injuries after being attacked with acid here in Mingora on late Wednesday. According to the Mingora police station, the victim of the acid attack identified as Bakhtyar Ali, was critically injured in the attack carried out by an unknown person in Mingora.

“Bakhtyar Ali hails from Mardan district and is a laborer. He has been living in Mingora for the past couple of months,” the official said, adding that the police registered an FIR against the unknown assailant.

The police official said Bakhtyar Ali was first admitted to Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital but only to be referred to Peshawar following his deteriorating health level.