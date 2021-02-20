Punjab introduces app to monitor ACs’ performance: Bukhari

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Iram Bukhari has said that an app has been developed to check assistant commissioners’ on-spot performance.

In a statement issued on Friday, Iram Bukhari said that the app has been developed on the special directive of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar to eradicate corruption and restore public confidence in government institutions. She said that assistant commissioners would be located on the map and feedback would be taken through video link.

This app will help in evaluating the performance of the officers as well as the districts she said. At the end of the month, the performance reports of all the districts will be submitted to the Additional Chief Secretary Punjab.

The performance of the officers will be assessed on the basis of price checking of essential commodities, price fixation of fruits and vegetables, retrieval of government land, inspection of land record centers, land revenue collection and complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

She said that, this app will monitor the field inspections of the officers in all the districts and different colour indicators will show that the relevant AC is currently in the field for checking of which specific purpose.

Through this app, the performance of assistant commissioners in regard to various performance indicators related to general administrative matters, land administration and provision of facilities to the public in all tehsils would be monitored directly in the office of additional chief secretary Punjab. Performance monitoring will be done on a daily, monthly and seasonal basis keeping in view the importance of different sectors.

